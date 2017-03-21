News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Details Emerge About Officer Largo’s Murder

March 21
14:35 2017
Kirby Cleveland, who was arrested on March 12th for the killing of a Navajo Nation Police officer, made his first appeared in federal court today. Cleveland, who was charged with murder, will remain in custody pending a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing, both of which are scheduled for Wednesday.

Kirby Cleveland

The criminal complaint alleges that Cleveland, 32, shot officer Houston James Largo with a .22-caliber rifle after Largo stopped the pickup truck that Cleveland was riding in. Largo made the stop in response to a domestic violence call. Cleveland, who had been drinking and was intoxicated according to the criminal complaint, walked home with the rifle and told his wife that he had shot Largo and that she needed to go help the officer.

A neighbor saw the patrol car’s flashing lights and headed toward them. That woman saw the officer lying in the road, bleeding from his head, according to the complaint. He was having trouble breathing, and she tried to call 911 but had no cellphone service.

She went to the patrol car in hopes of using the radio, but the vehicle was locked. She went back and got Largo’s keys and then radioed for help.

Cleveland was found hiding under a large rock more than a mile from the scene early the next morning, according to authorities.

The Gallup and Albuquerque offices of the FBI and the Crownpoint, Shiprock and Chinle offices of the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating this case, with assistance from the New Mexico State Police and the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Novaline D. Wilson and Niki Tapia-Brito are prosecuting the case.

