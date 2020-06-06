Despite the Odds, The PHS Class of 2020 Receives Their Diplomas

A Strange, but Beautiful, Commencement!

One thing is for sure, there will never be a Page High School graduation ceremony, as the one “witnessed” on Friday (June 5). No one in the world, or in Page, could have imagined such a ceremony. But imagine they did, and the ceremony turned out to be quite memorable despite the circumstances.

Senior Benjamin Alvarez called this senior class, his senior class, “the best class to leave Page High School.”

He went on to say his classmates have many dreams; dreams that can be accomplished through their talents.

“Despite the odds, we still managed to be here today,” said the young man.

If you happen to be reading this years, perhaps decades, down the road, the challenge for the Class of 2020 at Page High School, and for all graduating high school students across the country, was COVID-19.

It was a time for wearing masks and protective gloves. It’s been a time of social distancing and sadly, a time when Page seniors couldn’t be in school the last few months of their big year.

Outstanding student-athlete Camryn Nockideneh was one of the Valedictorians on Friday, representing her graduating class. She began by congratulating the Class of 2020, saying, “We did it.”

“I would like to acknowledge over a decade of education you all have accomplished,” said the young lady. “Each one of us had our own unique experiences at Page High School; or combination of good and bad moments.”

She mentioned moments of laughter and moments of stress.

“Although it is easy to remember the bad moments, we should learn to replace them with the better ones,” she added. “Seniors, we had all gone into the spring break not knowing the situation. Personally, I was cool with having another spring break.”

But Camryn said she became far less optimistic when the days got closer to “prom” day, and she realized it wasn’t going to happen.

“This unprecedented pandemic ruined what could have been a fulfilling end to the hard work, friendship and memories,” she said. “We will never get to make up for this lost time and it is truly heartbreaking.”

She was sure, however, where she and her classmates will go from here.

“We will stand up as a family and we will help one another get through these difficult times, and we will be the class that puts one foot in front of the other, and keep moving forward.”

She then reminded one and all that in crisis there is opportunity!

One of the other valedictorians for the graduating seniors was Jordan Varner. In his speech, he mentioned how it was a real “bummer” that his class couldn’t enjoy a traditional graduation ceremony.

“But let’s be real,” said Varner, “we were always one of a kind.”

He congratulated his class on their constant competitiveness, but suggested they keep that competitiveness alive and at the ready for the rest of their lives.

“After today we are going to be thrown into the real world where we will constantly have to overcome problems and circumstances. We can either complain about the situations or strive to find the positives.”

Young Mr. Varner finished by urging his mates to do their best as they enter the real world.

“All glory to God; we made it, Class of 2020.”

Jordan Varner had the added pressure of being the son of the Page School District’s Superintendent. With his retirement, Rob Varner is finishing five years of overseeing the Page schools.

During Friday’s ceremony, which was broadcast on the radio(98.3 FM, 100.1 FM, and 1340 AM, The Bandit), Mr. Varner shared these words for his graduating seniors:

It has been my privilege and honor to watch these students grow and prepare for the next stage of their lives. I know it didn’t finish as we all would have hoped, but the world changed on us several months ago. Now it’s important not to look back, but to look forward. The future is bright and you have the opportunity to make it look better than it does now. You can change the world. Some of you will become doctors, first responders, go into the military and become teachers. Whatever you do, make the world a better place. As the father of a valedictorian, I could not have a prouder moment. Your parents, guardians and family members and friends are very proud of you. As I also begin a new journey into retirement, I want to leave you a great piece of knowledge I have acquired; an idea we should remind ourselves during times like these. It’s not about you! You are going to be the happiest, in my opinion, when you try to be selfless. I hope you stay safe. I hope you’re proud of your achievements. I hope you’re eager to get to work so that decades from now you can take a look around you and say that you left things a little bit better than you found them. Congratulations.

Now the hard work begins.