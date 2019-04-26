Desert View Science & Engineering Fair

Desert View Intermediate School held its inaugural Science and Engineering Fair last Wednesday and Page’s future scientists, engineers, problems solvers, and thinkers displayed some inventions, creations, and experiments that showed real innovation and imagination.

The Science and Engineering Fair was organized by Jodi Garduno and Jeremy Pliler with additional help from Fran Tucker, Brant Williams, Caroline James, and Gjermundson Stoney.

It was the first Science Fair that Desert View has held in at least 15 years.

“Science is how we discover our world and we want to foster its principles at a young age,” said Garduno.

“I think it’s important for us to build up the next generation of critical thinkers and encourage a kid’s natural curiosity using science and engineering models,” said Pliler.

The event was held in Desert View’s gym and the students displayed their experiments, work, and models on tables. Each displays also included how it worked, and the steps the student had taken to reach their conclusion. The students also stood or sat beside their displays to answer any additional questions from the people walking by.

One of the science exhibits came from Tyler Adams, who had converted the acid in lemons into electricity, which was powering a small light bulb. He explained how it worked to a few people who asked him more about it.

Adams had stuck a galvanized nail into the lemon and wrapped the wire around it. On the other side of the lemon, he had inserted a penny, with more wires running from it back to the nail. In between the two was the lightbulb.

During the course of his experiment, Adams discovered that a single lemon didn’t produce enough electricity to power the lightbulb, so he rerouted the wiring until it included six lemons, which was enough to light the bulb.

“It took me two weeks of experimenting to get it all worked out,” said Adams. “I experimented with it a lot, but that was the most fun part.”

Failing is a big part of science, and learning to fail without giving up is an important skill to develop for any future scientist, said, Garduno.

She was proud of the persistence and drive the students portrayed.

Isabell Manning and Addison Brazell, two fifth graders who collaborated to build a small hot-air balloon-type device, had a similar experience of having to overcome repeated failures. Their project was to use a heat source to make a bag rise into the air.

“Our question was, What will make it go the highest,” Brazell explained. “It was tricky to work out the right balance. Not enough heat and it wouldn’t rise. Too much heat and it melted the bag. We tried matches and candle, and during that we discovered we needed a heat source that would last for a while, so the match didn’t work.”

The two girls collaborated on the project together for more than two months. “We love to work together,” said Manning. “We shared ideas and then worked together on the experiments.”

At the end of the fair, Garduno and Pliler awarded first, second and third place ribbons in both the science and the engineering categories.

The Science Experiment winners were: First place: Dylan McCormick. Second Place: Shavonne Begay. Third Place: Hayden Bartholomew and Brody Seamster.

The Engineering winners were: First place: Devin Begay. Second place: Brynn Wright-Smith. Third place: Tyler Adams.

Garduno and Pliler said they plan to make the Science and Engineering Fair an annual event at Desert View.

Story and photos provided by Page Unified School District