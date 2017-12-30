DES Strengthens Adult Protective Services Policies

New policies announced yesterday by the Arizona Dept of Economic Security in relation to Adult Protective Services intake procedures- the changes will allow investigation of more cases of alleged abuse, neglect or exploitation of vulnerable adults. A recent review of the intake form led to the conclusion by DES that a specific question on the form had been limited the ability for the state to investigate certain incoming cases. The question has since been removed and the form revised. DES also plans to emphasize new innovative methods to accept reports, screen and prioritize ratings, expand policy manuals, enhance training and continue collaboration with community and local law enforcement in order to protect vulnerable adults in need.

For more information visit the ADES website here.