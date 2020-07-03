News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Deputies Looking for Bad Boating & Bad Driving This Weekend

July 03
04:14 2020
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

July 2nd, 2020

 

Lake Powell boats and power plant

In preparation for the 4th of July weekend, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has been intensifying its presence in the National Forest areas within the county.  With the closure of the Tonto National Forest the Sheriff’s Office along with its local partners are expecting a very busy weekend with areas of recreation being limited within the State.

The Sheriff’s Office Community Emergency Response Team along with Sheriff’s Deputies are setting up information checkpoints in the Munds Park area and the Cinder Hills area North of Flagstaff.  Checkpoints will be handing out information on fire safety, UTV/ATV rules, regulations and safety and current fire restrictions in the Forest and County.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in the Williams District will have increased staffing also focusing on impaired drivers, OHV violations and Fire Bans.  The Sheriff’s Page District will be on Lake Powell focusing on water safety, education and enforcement.

Along with the checkpoints The Sheriff’s Office will have additional staffing out on Forest Service roads focusing on traffic enforcement, driver/rider safety and fire Bans.  This additional staffing is meant to keep residents and visitors as safe as possible and to help manage the fire danger the County is currently under.

