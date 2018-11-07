Delegates Seek Veto Override

Darn veto.

As far as a pair of Navajo Nation Council delegates are concerned Navajo President Russell Begaye has made them an offer they can refuse.

Veteran delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., and newcomer Olin Kieyoomia (KEE-YOU-MEE) want to override the president’s veto of legislation aimed at Navajo veterans. Kieyoomia was recently named to the council to fill the remaining term of the late delegate Steven Begay. Kee Allen Begay had offered legislation to change the Navajo Nation Veterans Advisory Council to the Veterans Board of Commissioners. The change would also give the veterans commission more decision-making responsibility when it comes to veterans affairs.

In his November 2 veto message, the president said he issued the veto because not all veterans groups supported it. Begaye’s veto referenced an Eastern Navajo Veterans Organization resolution – passed in July which opposed Kee Allen Begay’s bill.

“President Begaye’s veto is a clear indication of his lack of support for Navajo veterans and his unwillingness to sit down and discuss the issues,” Delegate Begay said.Kieyoomia was also disappointed with Begaye’s veto.

“It’s unfortunate that the president of the Navajo Nation continues to deny support for the Navajo veterans’ initiatives to self-govern and to have a voice,” Kieyoomia said.

If a council delegate’s seat becomes vacant during the second half of the term then the speaker can select a replacement from among the chapters represented by the deceased.Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates said four out of five chapters supported Kieyoomia. Only the Tohatchi Chapter opposed.

The forced a 10-day waiting period to allow for any grievances to be iled, Bates explained. No grievances were presented, so he decided to appoint Kieyoomia, Bates said. Kieyoomia is an Army veteran