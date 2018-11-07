News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Delegates Seek Veto Override

Delegates Seek Veto Override
November 07
11:00 2018
Print This Article

Darn veto.

As far as a pair of Navajo Nation Council delegates are concerned Navajo President Russell Begaye has made them an offer they can refuse.

Veteran delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., and newcomer Olin Kieyoomia (KEE-YOU-MEE) want to override the president’s veto of legislation aimed at Navajo veterans. Kieyoomia was recently named to the council to fill the remaining term of the late delegate Steven Begay. Kee Allen Begay had offered legislation to change the Navajo Nation Veterans Advisory Council to the Veterans Board of Commissioners. The change would also give the veterans commission more decision-making responsibility when it comes to veterans affairs.

In his November 2 veto message, the president said he issued the veto because not all veterans groups supported it. Begaye’s veto referenced an Eastern Navajo Veterans Organization resolution – passed in July which opposed Kee Allen Begay’s bill.

“President Begaye’s veto is a clear indication of his lack of support for Navajo veterans and his unwillingness to sit down and discuss the issues,” Delegate Begay said.Kieyoomia was also disappointed with Begaye’s veto.

“It’s unfortunate that the president of the Navajo Nation continues to deny support for the Navajo veterans’ initiatives to self-govern and to have a voice,” Kieyoomia said.

If a council delegate’s seat becomes vacant during the second half of the term then the speaker can select a replacement from among the chapters represented by the deceased.Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates said four out of five chapters supported Kieyoomia. Only the Tohatchi Chapter opposed.

The forced a 10-day waiting period to allow for any grievances to be iled, Bates explained. No grievances were presented, so he decided to appoint Kieyoomia, Bates said. Kieyoomia is an Army veteran

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.