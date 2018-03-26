Delegates Approve Sheep Quota

The Navajo Nation Council’s Resources and Development Committee backed Bureau of Indian Affairs recommendations regarding sheep in the Navajo Partitioned Lands (NPL).

The BIA recommends up to 10 sheep year-long for eligible families and individuals.

The RDC legislation authorizes the Navajo Department of Agriculture to implement the BIA recommendations.

“This issue has been ongoing for too many years,” Delegate Walter Phelps said.

In 1940 the administrative control of livestock grazing on the NPL began with the issuance of the first formal grazing permits on the 1882 Executive Order Reservation. Pursuant to federal regulations, grazing permits were cancelled by court order in October, 1973, and never reissued within the NPL.

“The legislation would allow the process to accept the BIA recommendations and reissue the grazing permits to families and individuals who meet the eligibility criteria,” Phelps said. “We need to return the livelihoods of these families within the NPL.”

But RDC Vice Chairman Benjamin Bennett thought allowing 10 sheep units was a low number. Many families had more than that when the grazing permits where cancelled decades ago, he said.

“Will 10 sheep units be enough to sustain a livelihood within the NPL?” Bennett wondered.

According to the BIA the 10 sheep units were recommended based upon review and analysis of range inventory information and grazing permit data within precincts one, two and three of the NPL.

The families whose permits were cancelled by the federal government are entitled to have their grazing rights restored in the NPL, RDC Chairman Alton Joe Shepherd said.

“This problem has been going on too long and long overdue,” Shepherd said. “It is time to move forward with the recommendations and begin reissuing the grazing permits.”

The RDC passed the legislation by a 3-1 vote. The RDC was the final authority on the bill.