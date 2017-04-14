Delegate Wants to Fight Bootlegging

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Nelson BeGaye says there is too much bootlegging and drug dealing going on in the Lukachukai Chapter.

The five chapters he represents are concerned about those issues, BeGaye told the Law and Order Committee. He represents the Lukachukai, Tsaile, Round Rock, Rock Point and Tse Ch’izhi chapters.

His constituents want him to amend Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code.

BeGaye’s change to Title 17 would mandate that anyone caught selling alcohol or illegal drugs on the Navajo reservation would pay a $5,000 fine and serve one year in prison.

The Lukachukai Chapter is seeing an “influx” of bootlegging and drug sales – including meth and marijuana – according to BeGaye. He said there are even meth labs in the area.

The way things are now bootleggers operate like a revolving door, said Law and Order Committee member Otto Tso.

Tso represents To’naneesdizi’. He said there is a notorious part of Tuba City, known as “South Tuba,” that is particularly dangerous.

Because of increased drug and alcohol dealing – and citing erratic driving caused from those effects – Tso fully supports BeGaye’s legislation.

The Navajo Department of Justice is currently working on revising the entirety of Title 17, DOJ spokeswoman Regina Holyan said.

NDOJ has recently revised the white collar crimes section of Title 17, and had previously worked on violent and sex assault crimes, she noted.

BeGaye would like to see NDOJ speed up its revisions of the criminal code.