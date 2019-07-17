SALT LAKE CITY — If you missed the application period for general-season bull elk and general-season buck deer permits and are still interested in hunting deer or elk this fall, your last chance to buy a permit begins next week.

All the general-season bull elk permits — including the multi-season general bull elk permits — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. The permits are available online, from a Division office or from any license agent on a first-come, first served basis. There are 15,000 spike bull elk permits and 15,000 any bull elk permits available. The general-season archery bull elk permits are unlimited.

The general-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 18. There are a total of 1,330 permits remaining, and they are available on a first-come, first served basis. You can get more details about the permits (including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit) on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website. While that DWR web page isn’t actively updated after the permits go on sale, you can see the remaining number of permits when you go online to purchase.

Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available at 8 a.m. on July 18. These permits are not left over from any type of drawing — they are set aside specifically for youth hunts each year. You must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase these permits. Details about the number of permits and the available units are also on the DWR website.

There were no limited-entry big game permits remaining after the drawing this year.

How do I buy one of these permits?

People interested in buying a permit can purchase it online, at a DWR office or from any available license agent. However, because these permits go on sale beginning at 8 a.m., be sure to check the hours of your nearest available agent before traveling there. You can find all the license agents on the DWR website.

New this year, there will be a virtual waiting room for those buying online, to better manage the pressure of the high volume of people wanting to buy permits. If a customer refreshes or navigates away from the queue page, they may lose their spot in line and have to start over.

“If you happened to miss the big game drawing or were unsuccessful, this is your last opportunity to hunt big game this fall,” DWR wildlife licensing coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Also, don’t forget that you can mentor youth during these hunts, and it’s a great opportunity to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.”

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the 2019 Big Game Application Guidebook before you start scouting and planning your hunt for the fall. It can be found online, along with the Big Game Field Regulations.