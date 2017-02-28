Dedication of New Antelope Canyon Interpretive Site

Coconino County Parks and Recreation and Navajo Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a dedication ceremony of the new Antelope Canyon Interpretive Site at 9 a.m., Friday, March 3 at Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park.

The interpretive site was constructed in collaboration with Coconino County Parks and Recreation, Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation Department, the LeChee Chapter House of the Navajo Nation, and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

The new site features two ramadas (one at Upper Antelope Canyon and one at Lower Antelope Canyon), with picnic tables and interpretive panels at each. The interpretive panels include information on Northern Arizona and Navajo culture. The ramada is shaped like a Hogan and is oriented to the east, and the floor features a concrete stamp that includes the four sacred Navajo plants: maize, beans, tobacco and squash.

In addition to the Little Colorado Overlook, two other Navajo Nation sites, Little Colorado Overlook near Cameron and Grand Falls near Leupp, have also been upgraded with new interpretive panels and ramadas. The three sites are part of the Coconino Parks and Open Space (CPOS) initiative established in 2002. Through CPOS, voters approved a 1/8 cent sales tax for open space acquisition and park development. The tax concluded in Sept. 2014.

The total budget for the Navajo Nation Interpretive Sites was $325,000. After construction, operation and maintenance of the interpretive sites will be performed by the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation Department.