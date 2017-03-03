Dedication of new Antelope Canyon Interpretive Site

Coconino County Parks and Recreation and Navajo Parks and Recreation Department hosted a dedication ceremony of the new Antelope Canyon Interpretive Site Friday at Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park.

The interpretive site was constructed in collaboration with Coconino County Parks and Recreation, Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation Department, the LeChee Chapter House of the Navajo Nation, and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

“Antelope Canyon is a world renowned treasure and the new interpretive sites are a fantastic addition to the community,” said Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler. “Thank you to my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, Navajo Nation and the residents of Coconino County for making these sites a reality. I appreciate the hard work and collaboration that went into this project.”

Construction for the project began in May 2016 and was completed in August 2016.

The project, which includes interpretive sites at Grand Falls, Antelope Canyon and the Little Colorado Overlook is $325,000 and funded from Coconino Parks and Open Space (CPOS). The tax expired in September, 2014.

The new site features two ramadas (one at Upper Antelope Canyon and one at Lower Antelope Canyon), with picnic tables and interpretive panels at each. The interpretive panels include information on Northern Arizona and Navajo culture.

Through CPOS, voters approved a 1/8 cent sales tax for open space acquisition and park development. After construction, operation and maintenance of the interpretive sites will be performed by the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation Department.