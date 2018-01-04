DED Director Steps Down

The Navajo Division of Economic Development needs a new director.

Crystal Deschinny has stepped down from the position, effective January 2.

“OPVP would like to thank Director Deschinny for her work with the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy is a blueprint for assessing and strategizing business development across the reservation.

“Her work will help the nation to better place businesses in economically supportive locations,” Begaye said.

Deschinny left the position for personal reasons, the president added.

Appointed to head the DED in March, 2016, Deschinny came from a background of financial investment, investment management and diversifying economic development.

She has an MBA and a MA in American Indian Studies Tribal Policy and Law from the University of Arizona. Deschinny also has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from San Diego State University.

“We appreciate Deschinny’s leadership in championing projects like the Ganado Shopping Center and Shonto Marketplace,” Vice President Jonathan Nez. “These two economic engines are bringing jobs and dollars back into the local Navajo economy.”

The OPVP plans to name a new DED director soon. In the interim, Tony Perry will act as acting director of the Division of Economic Development. Currently Perry is Department Manager for Project Development for the DED.