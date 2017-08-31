Decisions Made on “Dark Sky”

Will Page become a “dark sky” city?

That was the question last night as a couple hundred residents pro & con came to a public hearing prior to the city council meeting to express their thoughts and to see which way it would go. The way it went was that the lighting ordinance already in place will remain, but with four changes.

Those changes include: Allowing LED lights, a 20-foot limit on light poles (with higher ones grandfathered), light measured in lumens instead of wattage and with a three thousand degree limit in Kelvin color temperature. (It can be lower)

Also deemed important; lights will be shielded and down-lit.

All of this will be put together by city staff before it is considered again by council, which will likely be at the next council meeting in two weeks.

The motion to keep the current ordinance in place, with the new stipulations, passed 5-1. Counselor Tappin said, “Nay.”

Lake Powell Communications spoke to Sarah Stannard following the vote. She is the National Park Service Dark Skies Program Coordinator, and she was not unhappy.

“I think that having fully shielded lights, especially in the three thousand Kelvin color

temperature, are really going to be great moves for star-gazing in the city,” she said. “Those are things that will help deter the sky-glow, and keep glare down, and allow us to see things like the Milky Way.”

Through the long evening, both sides showed respect for their opposition as people shared their thoughts. Each person speaking was allowed 2-minutes to make their point. Sue Kennedy kept time and Mayor Bill Diak would tell the individuals when their time was up.

Some of the varied comments made last night:

Too much light causes cancer.

There’s not enough light now; what about the older folks and the handicapped?

Well lighted areas are more attractive for tourists.

Security is important. Tourists are out after 10 PM.

Darker skies do not necessarily mean an increase in crime.

One woman suggested that compromise can be reached.

We need to enforce the rules we already have.

Though he did vote “Yes” for keeping the current ordinance with changes, Vice Mayor John Kocjan at one point said, “I’m too fat and old to be falling down.”

His comment brought the house down.

Counselor Dennis Warner echoed what several residents said, “We need to start enforcing the ordinance we have!”

He suggested that the city needs parts of the old ordinance and parts of the proposed one. In the end, that’s close to what happened.

The new “old” ordinance should be ready for a reading at the next council meeting September 13.