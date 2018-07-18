Page- The Decision on Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim come in just a week after the story broke. Keim was arrested on the fourth of July by Chandler police Department for DUI. Keim is Suspended for five weeks and fined 200,000. The Cardinals will donate Keim’s fine to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The team’s website announced that as part of Keim’s suspension, he will be “barred” from the team’s facilities and “prohibited” from having contact with the team. The Cardinals also announced Keim will be allowed to rejoin the team only after he completes counseling, an evaluation and a DUI education course. Cardinals player reporting to camp on July 27. Keim has recently signed a contract extension which keeps him with the Arizona Cardinal through 2022 season. Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and has been the teams General Manager since 2013. Steve Keim surrenders to jail Tuesday evening he will spend 48 hours behind bars.