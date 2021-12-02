December Blood Drives — Blood Critically Needed

Critical Shortage: Vitalant Blood Supply Plummets to Levels Not Seen Since Pandemic’s Start

1,000 Additional Donors a Week Needed to Ensure Patient Care Through the Holidays

Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant has a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment now. Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type and is vital to helping patients in emergencies, has plummeted to under a one-day supply – its lowest level since May 2020. ALL blood types are CRITICAL.

December Blood Drives in Page When and Where: Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 12–5PM – Page High School Library Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 12-5PM – Page Hospital offsite at the LDS Stake Center – 1301 N. Navajo Blvd. Thursday., Dec. 16 from 10AM– 3PM – City of Page City Hall – 697 Vista Ave. To schedule your lifesaving appointment go to www.donors.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (258-4825). Donors will receive a voucher for a free medium cheese pizza, compliments of Pizza Hut.

Blood donations are going out to about 900 hospitals Vitalant serves nationwide, including 62 in Arizona, quicker than volunteer donations are coming in. As people resume routine activities, busy donors are not making enough appointments – or keeping them. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are both critical to meeting patient needs.

“Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients and critical surgeries.”

No waiting period to give after receiving a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine

Those who receive a Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine or seasonal flu vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met. Donors must feel well the day of their donation. Vitalant follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients, and staff, including social distancing and other precautions. To support a safe environment and most efficiently follow the latest CDC guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests at Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status.