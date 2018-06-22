News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Deaths In Welfare Care

June 22
11:19 2018
Since July 2017, 23 Utah children have died even after state welfare became involved in their cases. The deaths include four homicides; the rest were the result of suicides, accidents, and natural causes. State welfare agencies open more than 20,000 cases regarding children each year. Parents were arrested in the death of a 13-day-old infant, who died of severe brain injuries. A nine-year-old girl was killed by her mother, who then committed suicide. In the previous year, 21 children who were in welfare care died; the year before that, there were 33 deaths.

