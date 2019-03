FLAGSTAFF, AZ – Thursday, March 21st around 7:00 am, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Domestic Violence in progress in the Doney Park area. Details about the incident are not releasable at this time, but one victim is deceased. The suspect was taken into custody in Yavapai County around 9:30 am. Investigators say they will release more information as the case develops.