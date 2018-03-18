Death of Mexican Wolves Investigated

The death of a pair of Mexican grey wolves found in Arizona are still being investigated by U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The endangered wolves were found last month, the carcasses sent to an Oregon lab for testing. These are the first two reported Mexican grey wolf deaths in 2018. According to AZ Central the female was seen last in January traveling solo in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest and the male had been seen that same month moving from the Coconino and Apache Sitgreaves Forests to the Fort Apache Reservation. Efforts to reintroduce them into Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for the past 20 years.