Death in Horseshoe Bend Parking Lot

On May 22, 2018, at approximately 1:14 PM, the Page Police and Fire Departments responded to the parking lot of Horseshoe Bend after receiving a report of a woman who had been hit by a tour bus. The Page Fire Department performed life saving measures as they transported the victim to the Page Hospital. The patient was then flown by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The parking lot of Horseshoe Bend was closed for approximately three hours while officers investigated the incident. It re-opened at 4:10 PM. The deceased is Huanxiao Wu, a 64-year-old from China. She was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, AZ. The circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation by the Page Police Department.