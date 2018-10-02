DeAndre Ayton Rookie Campaign Is Underway

The NBA preseason started for the Phoenix Suns last night as they welcomed the Sacramento Kings into Talking Stick Resort. Suns enter preseason play missing Devin Booker and a 5-star point guard to lead the team. In the last month, the Suns have been looking for the right PG in free agency to led them into the season many names have surfaced from Patrick Beverly to Damian Lillard are just a few of the names that the Suns have expressed interest in.

In last night’s preseason game the Suns starting five shaped up with DeAndre Ayton the big man on campus followed by Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson covering the three and four positions and Josh Jackson and Shaquille Harrison handling the ball. This will soon change when Devin Booker returns. This is the season for Josh Jackson to have a breakout season.

The Suns and Kings battled from the opening tip last night. The Suns would go on a run then the Kings would answer back. At halftime, the Suns were down 47-44 to the Kings. Suns didn’t shoot well from behind the arc going 3-22 from three. Giving up eleven to the kings was the big difference in the outside game. The Suns dominated the inside game led by the top pick in the draft DeAndre Ayton with 24 points and 9 rebounds. The problem was the defense around the perimeter the Suns couldn’t contain the perimeter shooting from the Kings.

The Suns finished with three players putting up double digits in points against the Kings. Josh Jackson finished with 17 points shooting 58% from the field for the night. T.J Warren finished with 16 points shooting 85% from the field. Suns travel to Portland to face the Trailblazers this Friday.