Deadly weapon and Assault Charges lead to Arrest in Page

PAGE, AZ (March 10, 2021)

On March 7, 2021, at approximately 6:50 PM, officers from the Page Police Department were dispatched to the area of Vermillion View Park on San Francisco Rd. for a report of a person with a gun. Witnesses reported that an individual approached two juveniles. After a brief conversation with the juveniles, the individual pointed a gun at them and made threatening comments.

Officers located a person holding a gun and standing in an open window at Motel 6 who matched the description of the subject who officers were looking for.

The individual was arrested by officers without further incident. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The individual was identified as 22-year-old Orlando Tsosie of Page. He was booked into the Coconino County Jail in Page for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Minor, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.