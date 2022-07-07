News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Deadly Algae Returns to Zion National Park

July 07
10:52 2022
By Eli Joseph
Toxic algal blooms, first detected two years ago, have returned to the North Fork of the Virgin River.
Parts of the river traverse Zion National Park.
A warning advisory has been issued by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, and the National Park Service cautions, “Recreators should avoid primary contact recreation, such as swimming.”
Children are especially vulnerable to the effects of the blooms, and they are deadly for domestic pets.
Symptoms include a rash, drowsiness, and incoherent speech.
Canyoneering is still allowed in the park.
