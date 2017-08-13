DC Navajo Employee Caught with Gun

Navajo Nation Employee Caught With Loaded Gun

Kimberly Barber, a Navajo Nation employee, got clipped by the Capitol Police in July.

Barber, who works for the tribe’s Washington office, was arrested by Capitol Police on July 31 when an X-ray scan revealed a handgun in the briefcase she was bringing into the Cannon House Office Building 28.

The gun was loaded.

Barber was cited for a misdemeanor offense and was released the same day, according to her attorney, Charlie Galbraith of the Kilpatrick, Townsend and Stockton law firm.

Barber’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 11, Galbraith said.

Barber has worked in the tribe’s Washington office since 2014, Galbraith said. She is not a lobbyist, he added.

“Both Ms. Barber and the Navajo Nation will continue to fully cooperate with the Capitol police and the District of Columbia to ensure this unfortunate incident comes to a quick and just conclusion,” Galbraith said.

A Washington TV reporter had said that Barber was a lobbyist. The News 4 I-Team also reported that the gun was in a briefcase Barber checked at a security desk. The report also said that Barber told investigators that the gun belonged to a senior police officer with the Navajo Nation Police Department.

The News 4 I-Team report said that Barber told investigators that she had not been informed that there was a handgun in the briefcase.

The news team also said that according to court records the gun was unregistered.