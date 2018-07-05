News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Dbacks Host Cardinals On The 4th

July 05
10:51 2018
Phoenix- It wasn’t the night the Dbacks anticipated for the sold out crowd at Chase Field 44,072 fans were on hand. Patrick Corbin was handed the game ball prior to  the start for the Dbacks. Corbin had an outstanding outing on Wednesday for the Dbacks on the mound pitching 6 innings allowing 6 hits and 1 run and striking out 6 Cardinals.  Corbin was replaced by Yoshihisa Hirano in the 7th inning. Hirano gave up a lead off home-run to Yadier Molina to start the 7th inning. Hirano was relieved by Fernando Salas in the middle of the 7th.  Salas surrender a three-run home-run to Molina in the 7th inning in which turned into the Molina inning. Molina finished the 3 game series against the Dbacks with 3 home-runs with a spectacular (2) home-run night on Wednesday. Dbacks are 1-5 in there current home stand which Continues on Thursday against San Diego Padres first pitch is slated for 6:40 pm.

