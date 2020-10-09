News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Daytime Lane Restrictions on US 89 Near Page Are Underway

October 09
15:51 2020
ADOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weekday travel delays on US 89 near Page while alternating lane closures are in place for construction of a left-turn lane at Horseshoe Bend Overlook.

The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through March 2021.

ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

  • US 89 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between milepost 244 and 245.
  • Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and guide motorists through the work zone.

Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and travel delays.

For more information (and a larger map of this project) or to subscribe to email updates, visit the project website: azdot.gov/US89HorseshoeBend.

