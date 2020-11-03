Day-1 of Navajo CARES Act Hardship Program a BIG Success

Online portal for Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program attracts thousands of applicants on first day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The online portal to file applications for the Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program was launched at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 2.

Within 30 minutes of going live, more than 6,000 applications were successfully processed and more than 50,000 users were attempting to access the portal per second. By 3:30 p.m., there were more than 16,000 applications that had been successfully processed.

“This type of program has never been done before,” said Pearline Kirk, Controller of the Navajo Nation. “So of course, there will be hiccups along the way but we are addressing them as soon as possible.”

Due to high volume, users may have experienced performance issues such as longer wait times or the system timing out. The Office of the Controller and its consultants are working to remedy issues to ensure the high volume of users does not impact performance.

It was reported some enrolled members who entered valid Certificate of Indian Blood (CIB) numbers and date of birth combinations received the error message, “Invalid login,” when trying to access the portal.

“We are aware of this issue and are validating the integration between the portal and the vital records database to ensure an accurate match and no data loss,” said Kirk. “Of highest importance is ensuring the security of this sensitive information which is why there are so many additional precautions in place.”

Applicants that are still having difficulty with entering their CIB number are encouraged to contact the Navajo Nation Office of Vital Records to confirm the accuracy of their information.

In addition, a Tableau interactive bar graph was added to the website, www.nnooc.org, which summarizes the estimated amount of distribution per adult and minor based on the current program funding of $49,454,416. The interactive graph also allows individuals to perform different scenarios by simply moving a scale located to the right of the bar graph. The funds in the Hardship Assistance Program may increase through action of the Navajo Nation Council.

As a reminder, the Hardship Assistance Program is not first come, first serve and every application will be provided equal consideration of receiving up to $1,500 per adult and up to $500 per minor. The application period is open from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30 and payments will begin in December.

Paper applications are still available at various locations including participating Navajo Nation Chapters and Navajo Nation Divisions for Navajo elderly, individuals with special needs and for members unable to file an online application.

The online portal can be accessed on the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller’s website, www.nnooc.org, and on the Navajo Nation’s website, www.navajo-nsn.gov.

For specific questions relative to the Hardship Assistance Program, applicants may call the support center at 1-833-282-7248. The support center is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the Hardship Assistance Program or the Chapter Distribution Program, visit www.nnooc.org/CARESHelp.html or email [email protected]

###