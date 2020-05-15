Date Change for Page High School Graduation

As previously reported, Page High School is currently planning a drive-through ceremony for the graduates of 2020. More changes could still be implemented as plans are finalized, but officials have announced a new date of June 5, 2020.

The drive-through commencement ceremony on June 5 will begin at 3:30 P.M. and, while not open to the public, will be broadcast on 98.3 and 100.1 FM and 1340 AM.

Each graduate will be allowed two vehicles during the ceremony. No spectator parking will be allowed. Law enforcement will be on hand to assist in directing traffic as the graduates line up in the CAB parking lot and along South Navajo, waiting to drive onto Lake Powell Blvd and through the high school bus ramp area.

Students and parents will be provided with more information on the commencement activities for the day.

Congratulations to all 2020 Page High School Graduates!