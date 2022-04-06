Dark Skies Celebration in Utah

By Eli Joseph

All agree that few places on earth have so many awe-inspiring night sky views as southern Utah. And so it is fitting that Utah Governor Spencer Cox has declared April Dark Sky Month.

Said Cox, “Dark skies are integral to the well-being of many animal and plant species and are demonstrated to have positive health impacts on humans.”

The International Dark Sky Association recognizes communities that strive to reduce light pollution. In Utah, Big Water and 23 other cities and towns have been designated Dark Sky communities.

Utah has the highest concentration of such communities in the world.

The Utah Office of Tourism notes that dark skies play a key role in local economies. Throughout the Southwest, astrotourism is expected to generate nearly six billion dollars and employ over 113,000 workers over the next decade.

The tourism office features guided night tours, astronomy programs, star parties, and photography opportunities on its website.