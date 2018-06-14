Tonight, Lake Powell Life News Director Carol Batchelor will be your emcee for Dark Side of the Rainbow, a musical journey combining the iconic film Wizard of Oz with the legendary rock album Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The free event from 6-7pm at the Page Public Library is part of their Summer Reading Program. This year the theme is Libraries Rock! Come rock out at the library and enjoy Pink Floyd’s most critically acclaimed album set to the first 41 minutes of the Wizard of Oz minus the dialogue- which makes for a pretty entertaining extended music video with some incredible synchronizations you will be talking about long after.

The good folks at the Page Public Library will have some fun little surprises for you as well. The event is free and helps you acheve your Summer Reading Program goals. Put on your ruby slippers and come take a sonic journey tonight at the library!