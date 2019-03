GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation are advised that Dangling Rope Marina is now open, however, no fuel is available at this time. The marina’s fire protection system is currently undergoing repair and fuel will not be available until completion of the repair project. The park anticipates completion of the project by March 12th and will notify the public as soon as fuel services are restored.

-NPS-

Photo: Dangling Rope Marina on Lake Powell. NPS Photo.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or

Rainbow Bridge National Monument

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 418 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at http://www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.