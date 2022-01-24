Dangling Rope Marina Closed Throughout 2022

PAGE, AZ – Due to unprecedented low water conditions at Lake Powell, the Dangling Rope Marina will remain closed throughout 2022. In response to lowering lake levels, park and concessioner staff are removing marina components from the Dangling Rope location to ensure they do not become beached and inaccessible. While the marina is offline this year, the park will retire several components of the marina that are damaged or beyond their lifecycle.

The park, in partnership with National Park Service concessioner Aramark, is continuing to look for a way to provide mid-lake fuel service during the 2022 season. Available options are complicated by lake levels that continue to decline, inherent challenges associated with the infrastructure needed to power and operate a fuel system, and operational considerations related to safety, staffing, and resources. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Restoring visitor services at the Dangling Rope Marina remains a high priority for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The importance of this visitor use area is identified in the park’s General Management Plan. The park will continue to seek long-term solutions that maintain a mid-lake marina presence at low and high lake levels.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Dangling Rope is part of the park’s comprehensive drought response efforts. We know Dangling Rope is important to our visitors and is also extremely important to the National Park Service and our operations.”

Dangling Rope Marina has been the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area in South Lake Powell and the Bullfrog area in North Lake Powell, a distance of approximately 100 miles. Boaters should plan ahead for their needs. For boaters averaging 20 to 25 MPH, the trip to Bullfrog from Wahweap takes at least four to five hours. Fuel remains available at Wahweap, Antelope Point, and Bullfrog Marinas.

Relevant updates will be posted on the park’s website. Information is available 24/7 on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm