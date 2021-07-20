Dangling Rope Marina Closed for the Rest of 2021

Dangling Rope Marina Closed Through 2021

NPS Assessing Repair Needs

PAGE, AZ – Due to significant wind damage and low water conditions, Dangling Rope Marina will not reopen in 2021. A team of electrical, structural, and marine engineers recently visited the site to assess the damaged infrastructure. The National Park Service is developing a plan for marina repairs and additional actions needed to address projected low water conditions.

Be advised that during the closure of Dangling Rope Marina, visitors may not use the dock for any purpose and no visitor services are available. Relevant updates will be posted on the park’s website. Dangling Rope Marina was the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area downlake and the Bullfrog area uplake, a distance of approximately 100 miles. Boaters should plan ahead for their needs. For boaters averaging 20 to 25 MPH, the trip to Bullfrog from Wahweap takes at least 4 to 5 hours. Fuel remains available at Wahweap, Antelope Point, and Bullfrog Marinas.

Lake Powell water level fluctuations are determined by a wide range of factors and it is not possible to predict daily elevations with absolute certainty. It is imperative that boaters check the park’s website about the status of preferred launch destinations before heading to the lake. Real-time information is available on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm.

-NPS­-