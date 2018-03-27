Dangers of Buckskin Gulch

A group of hikers recently stranded overnight in Kane County’s Buckskin Gulch has prompted the Sheriff’s office to warn of the area’s dangers.

Search and Rescue noted on its Facebook page that conditions in the Gulch include strenuous hiking, negotiating obstacles that require a 40-foot rope, and wading and swimming in very cold pools of water.

The hikers, which included an 11-year-old child, were found using a GPS locator beacon.

There are only three access points over the 21-mile course of the Gulch.

The Facebook post noted that the hikers wisely stopped, ate, and re-hydrated when they realized hypothermia was setting in.

The hike begins at the Wirepass trail-head and runs to Lees Ferry.