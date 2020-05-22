News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

 Breaking News
  

Dangerous Fire Weather

Dangerous Fire Weather
May 22
09:16 2020
The National Weather Service has again issued a weather warning that dangerous conditions exist for the possibility of wildfires. Strong southwesterly winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions in portions of northern Arizona today.

The time of greatest concern is this afternoon and early evening. Sustained winds are a possibility with stronger gusts. Any fires that do start could spread rapidly.

 

Wildfire Safety

-Properly discard cigarettes

-Keep vehicles off of dry grass

-Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

-Obey burn bans

-Evacuate if fire/smoke is heading your way

-Evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials

