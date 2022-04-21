Dam Water Releases May Be Cut

By Eli Joseph

The Department of Interior is considering reductions of water deliveries from Glen Canyon Dam in order to prevent the shutdown of the dam itself.

Hopes that snowmelt would help water levels in Lake Powell have been dashed because warmer than normal temperatures led to an early thaw.

Interior has asked states in the Colorado River Basin to give it feedback on reductions by this week.

The Department says at least 480,000 acre feet of water needs to be impounded to keep serving one million households downstream.

If Powell falls below 3,490 feet in elevation, the dam cannot produce power.

In March, the reservoir fell to 3,525 feet for the first time since last filling in 2000. Interior says it will continue to lower.

Says water manager Jack Schmidt, “We are in crisis management. This is uncharted territory.”

The Southwest is suffering from the worst drought in more than 1,200 years.