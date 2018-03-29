News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Customer Service Training in Page

March 29
09:40 2018
Want to learn how to create exceptional customer service to increase repeat customers, get positive reviews and provide proactive solutions with your customers? Coconino County offering Customer Service Training in Page next week, a free two day training at the Courtyard Marriott April 3rd from 1pm to 5pm and April 4th from 8am to Noon. There is limited space so if you are interested in getting some excellent customer service training on your resume sign up in advance with the Coconino County Career Center by calling (877) 358-6714 or email careercenter@coconino.az.gov .

