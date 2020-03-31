Curfew Imposed on Navajo Nation

President Nez of the Navajo Nation has issued a Public Emergency Health Order as an expansion to the State Of Emergency issued earlier in March. This updated public health order for the Nation includes important efforts essential to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In a short and rapid period of time, this virus arrived on the Navajo Nation, and the number of cases of infection continues to increase at an alarming rate. The order will include events and situations that cover many areas of daily living for all residents and businesses. The update is an expanded effort to reduce the threat of the transmission of COVID-19 and reduce exposure to the Navajo People and the overall health of the Navajo Nation during this emergency.

Failure to comply with any part of this order will be seen as an imminent threat and menace to public health. This Emergency Health Order covers activities related to health, safety, and welfare. Please note that this order has no end-date, it is open-ended.

Movement and Activities:

Individuals may leave their place of residence, only to perform “essential duties,” involving health, safety, and welfare. All indoor and outdoor public gatherings are limited to 5 people or less, except for funerals, which can have only 10 or fewer individuals.

Curfew:

All individuals, across the Navajo Nation, are to stay at home from 8 P.M. until 5:00 A.M. except for an emergency. Exceptions for this curfew are only for “essential employees” carrying official identification, going to and from work.

Business Hours of Operations:

Business, considered “essential businesses” are asked to limit their operating hours to match the everyday curfew hours, so that they are not open between 8 P.M. and 5:00 A.M. Essential businesses include; gas stations, restaurants, banks, grocery stores, post offices, and laundry facilities.

Stores like grocers, hardware stores, laundry facilities, and convenience stores are to limit the number of customers in the store to 10.

Restaurants must provide an outdoor food station and/or a means for people to call ahead for their orders, and remain in their vehicles for pick-up.

Gas Stations must provide either a fuel attendant to pump gas, to allow customers to remain in their vehicles, or provide disinfectant spray or wipes for self-service customer use.