CUA Fee Changes for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Changes to Commercial Use Authorization Fees Begin in 2019 at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Public Meeting January 17, 2018

Complete Application Packet Must Be Received By November 15, 2018

PAGE, Arizona – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is implementing changes to its Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) program in multiple phases over the next two years. As discussed with CUA permit holders at the annual spring CUA meetings in March 2017, the park’s CUA program will move from a flat annual fee to a fee that is calculated based upon a percentage of gross receipts earned from in-park or park-dependent operations. The park provided almost two years’ notice to companies operating under an existing CUA, as changes will not affect business models until January 2019.

The National Park Service (NPS) is required to collect a reasonable fee for CUAs at an amount at least sufficient to recover the costs to the NPS in administering and managing CUAs (Public Law 105-391, Section 418). The CUA fee changes will create a more equitable fee structure based upon volume of work performed in the park. The new fee structure will also prevent the conversion of the larger CUA businesses into concession contracts, which would limit the number of awardees and could result in some businesses being forced out of the market.

Information is available and questions about these changes are being collected through January 16 at the following link: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CUAfeechange. The park is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Headquarters Building, located at 691 Scenic View Drive, Page, Arizona 86040. Management and staff will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process. Following the public meeting, ongoing information and assistance will be available by contacting the Commercial Services Office at 928-608-6320.

Due to the large volume of applications submitted to the park, a complete application packet must be received from companies by November 15, 2018, in order to obtain a finalized CUA permit before January 1, 2019. Applications received after November 15, 2018 will be addressed in the order they were received, and the authorization will be delayed accordingly. Applications may be submitted anytime, but the expiration date would still be Dec. 31, and prorated gap permits will be issued on a case-by-case basis as needed to help with the transition to a calendar year based permit.

The CUA permit program authorizes businesses to provide certain commercial services not typically provided by concessioners within the boundaries of a unit of the National Park Service. Types of CUAs in the park include kayak/canoe or standup paddleboard service with instruction, waterski/wakeboard instruction and equipment rental/delivery. Guided services under CUAs include fishing, hiking, hiking with pack stock, hiking with canyoneering, photography and hunting. For more information, contact the Commercial Services Office at 928-608-6320.