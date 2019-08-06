CUA Authorizations Increasing at GCNRA

PAGE, AZ – Increased business opportunities through the expansion of commercial services in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are available through new Commercial Use Authorizations (CUA’s). Currently, there are over 130 CUA’s operating in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the park is accepting applications year-round, including proposals for new types of visitor services. The park has approved new CUA business opportunities every year for the last three years. In 2018, for the first time in the park’s history, the park authorized CUA’s for food trucks at Lone Rock and Lees Ferry. Rig2Flip Catering, LLC recently opened a food truck at Lone Rock Beach. (For more information, follow them on Facebook at [email protected])

Current services provided at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area through approved CUA’s include guided fishing, hiking/backpacking, canyoneering, and hiking with packstock. Other services include both land-based and water-based photography workshops, hunting, kayak/canoe, land tours, kayak/standup paddleboard instruction, waterski/wakeboard, marine salvage, scuba instructions, vessel caretaking services, vessel launch and retrieval service (privately owned only) and minor vessel repair. CUA’s were recently approved for launch and retrieval of motorized vessels (less than 26 feet, commercially owned only), and launch and retrieval of human-powered vessels (commercially owned only).

The Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) permit program authorizes businesses to provide certain commercial services not typically provided by concessioners within the boundaries of a unit of the National Park Service. Anyone can apply and there is no deadline. The first step in obtaining a CUA is the submission of a CUA application request form (pdf file), which includes a $300 application fee. For more information, please contact the Commercial Services Office at 928-608-6320.

Business opportunities within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area offer a significant economic benefit to surrounding communities. An annual National Park Service (NPS) report shows that Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has become one of the National Park System’s top economic drivers. According to the economic benefits report, over 4.3 million visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument in 2018 spent $417.5 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 6118 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $283.1 million.

PHOTO: Ribbon cutting for new food truck CUA at Lone Rock Beach. NPS photo