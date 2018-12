CTI Foods LLC, an Owingsville, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat (RTE) pork and poultry sausage links products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on 12/10/2018.

Read the entire report here.