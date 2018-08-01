Crotty Wants to Amend Blood Quantum Rule

Navajo Nation Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty is sponsoring a bill to do away with the blood quantum system of determining who can be an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation – at least for some.

The Health, Education and Human Services HEHS) Committee considered Legislation No. 0256-18 on July 30, which seeks to amend Navajo Nation Code Title 1 Enrollment Procedures.

“This legislation was developed to aid individuals with Navajo ancestry, namely Navajo children that are removed from their homes into non-Native foster care, the opportunity to enroll with the Navajo Nation,” HEHS Chairman Jonathan Hale said.

Hale co-sponsored Crotty’s bill.

“At times, Navajo children that were never enrolled into the tribe are placed in homes outside of the Nation, and we have to make sure they come home within our four sacred mountains,” Hale added.

Under the legislation individuals who have not been previously enrolled as a member of the Navajo Nation, will be required to provide proof of Navajo ancestry and receive approval from an “Enrollment Screening Committee.”

But Crotty’s bill only applies to people that were removed from the reservation as children.

Children born to any already enrolled member will automatically become tribe members – provided they have at least one-fourth degree of Navajo blood. They won’t need approval by the screening committee.

Delegate Steven Begay offered an amendment to the bill so that anyone seeking enrollment must provide their family lineage, such as identifying biological family by name, and ancestral homeland areas or chapter. Begay’s amendment passed 4-0.

Hale clarified that a person seeking enrollment can also provide evidence of their ancestry through affidavits, certified copies of public and church records, any other official documentation and witness testimony. Crotty’s legislation passed unanimously.