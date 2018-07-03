Crotty Encourages Traditional Healing

Navajo Nation Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty believes traditional healing can help when it comes to dealing with sexual assault. Crotty made that point while addressing the annual Women Are Sacred conference.

“I think one of the things we need to take away is how powerful prayer and ceremony is, and to incorporate it into what we are doing in protecting our women and children,” Crotty said. “This is the time to go to an elder or community medicine person to ask these critical questions about protection of others and, most importantly, to restore yourself, your family and community.”

Crotty chairs the 23rd Navajo Nation Council’s subcommittee on sexual assault prevention. In addition to promoting healing for victims, Crotty also said that it was important for individuals who work in challenging environments and cope with personal traumas or traumas of victims, to take care of themselves at an individual level so they can continue to fight “modern day monsters,” such as violence, sexual assault, suicide and alcohol and substance abuse.

Crotty had a message for the youth: they are here today because of prayers from long ago.

“To the youth, you literally are the prayers your great-great-grandmothers put in place,” Crotty said. “She never knew your name, but she had that hope, perseverance and tenacity to put your life into motion.”