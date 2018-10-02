Crotty Advocates for VAWA Renewal

Last week all eyes were on Washington, D.C., where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was besieged by reports of sexual misconduct. Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty was there, too and her topic was also violence against women. Crotty spoke before the Bipartisan Working Group to End Domestic Violence.

The meeting centered on promoting advocacy for the re authorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). It was also to promote prevention strategies and for strengthening resources for survivors of domestic violence. “We have to make sure we know the cost of VAWA if we decide to fully implement it, and that is the overall goal,” Crotty said. “Some of the challenges when we start prosecuting non-Native offenders are the rights that they have; getting bar certified judges, a jury of their peers and then actually confining and jailing the offenders.”

Although the majority of domestic violence cases on the Navajo Nation are between tribal members, jurisdiction can become tricky when non-tribal members are involved, Crotty said. The rates of crimes against Navajo women are higher than major metropolitan areas, such as Detroit, she added. The tribe is concerned about the Nation’s capacity to fully implement VAWA, knowing federal funding is lacking with the amount of violent cases increasing, Crotty added. Those are the real challenges that the Navajo Nation is experiencing as a large land-base tribe, she said.