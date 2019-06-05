Critical Mineral Mining Plan Challenged

This week the Trump Administration released a plan to “ensure secure and reliable supplies of critical minerals.” You can read President Trump’s plan here.

The Center for Western Priorities has responded to the plan saying “the document appears designed to clear the way for the rapid expansion of mining across the West, including in and around national treasures like the Grand Canyon and Bears Ears National Monument”.

The Center for Western Priorities released the following statement and links from Policy Director Jesse Prentice-Dunn:

“Today, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt gave his friends in the mining industry an express lane to blasting and scraping America’s public lands at the expense of the West’s water and wildlife. The administration’s plan lays the groundwork for removing protections around the Grand Canyon, putting the canyon at risk of uranium contamination that could last decades. It explains why President Trump was so eager to shrink Bears Ears National Monument—so uranium companies can carve roads through sacred ancestral tribal lands. “David Bernhardt worked for companies like Rosemont Copper and Ur-Energy. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler lobbied on behalf of the uranium company Energy Fuels Resources. Today, those clients got their money’s worth.”

