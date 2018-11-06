News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Crash Victim Spends Six Days In Desert

November 06
11:29 2018
A 53-year-old woman was found seriously injured and severely dehydrated after spending six days stranded in the Arizona Strip desert after a car accident. Arizona transportation worker Zach Moralez noticed a damaged fence and vehicle tracks off U.S. Highway 60. He says he hurried into the ditch, calling out if anyone could hear him. He got no response.
A mangled vehicle was found on top of a mesquite tree. The woman was curled up in a nearby dry river bed. She was able to answer questions and said she had stayed in the car for a few days after the accident before attempting to walk for help. Her survival was helped by relatively mild temperatures, ranging in the mid-50s to 80s.

