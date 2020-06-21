Crash Shuts Down Highway-89 Four Hours on Friday

Travel Severely Hampered Friday Between Page and Flagstaff.

Highway 89 south of Cameron was closed for about four hours Friday afternoon following a head-on collision that claimed two lives.

The crash happened just after 4 P.M. according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It involved a Chevy Malibu and a Chevy Silverado. The Malibu was going south, and the Silverado was traveling north. For unknown reasons, the southbound Malibu reportedly crossed the center line and into the path of the Silverado.

The Malibu’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, as was a passenger in the Silverado. Two people, including the driver of the Silverado, were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center, but there injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.