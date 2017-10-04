Crash on N-22 Ties-up Afternoon Traffic

Early Wednesday afternoon (10/4) a traffic accident between 1:30 and 2:00 that appeared to involve three vehicles tied-up traffic for an hour on N-22; the road to Antelope Point Marina.

At least one person was transported to the hospital once emergency crews arrived on scene. “Scene” was at the entrance to Dixie Ellis’ and Ken’s tours on the west side of the road, about a mile north of Highway 98 along N22.

At one point early on, there was a tour bus heading toward the entrance to Dixie Ellis’ and Kens, but the driver found the road ahead of him blocked. So the quick-thinking driver decided to continue on the vacant side of the road. It was vacant because no southbound traffic could get past the accident scene. But eventually there was nowhere for the bus to go. And an ambulance had to get through. But there was nowhere for the ambulance driver of the ambulance to go; there was a big bus in the way!

The bus driver did some not-so-quick maneuvering, and with the help of some of the stopped northbound vehicles that moved further off the roadway, the bus was able to make just enough room for the ambulance to get by. But it took a minute or more for the way to be cleared!

Among the responding agencies were the Navajo Police and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, as well as medics with the Page Fire Department.

We have not heard any official word on the cause of the crash, or on the condition of anyone who was injured.. As soon as we hear something, we will pass it along to our readers and listeners.

(Click on photos to make them larger)