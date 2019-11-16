News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Crash on Highway 89 Ties-up Traffic Friday Afternoon

November 16
05:32 2019
The motorcycle being placed on a tow truck

On Friday afternoon, as people were trying to get home from work, a nasty accident happened at the intersection of North Lake Powell Boulevard and US 89. The crash involved a motorcycle.

It took time for the intersection to be cleared. And for quite a while northbound traffic on Highway 89 was forced to turn right onto North Lake Powell Boulevard. By the same token, for a long time, traffic on Lake Powell Boulevard heading west toward Highway 89, could only turn right; they could not go straight or turn left.

The Page City Police and Page Fire Department were on the scene, as was the Arizona Department of Public safety.

Details of the crash, which occurred shortly after 4 P.M. have not been released.

