Crappy Suspect Involved in Spat in Gallup

Crappy Suspect Involved in Spat

By: John Christian Hopkins

Sometimes being a cop means dealing with a lot of crap. That was surely the case for Gallup Police Officer Darius Johnson.

The patrolman responded to a routine shoplifting call from the JC Penney store in the Rio West Mall in Gallup, New mexico.

But soon things really hit the fan.

Calvin Tsosie, 31, of no confirmed address, had gone to do a little shopping on October 18. He casually roamed the aisles at the department store, filling his shopping cart with clothes and other items.

Maybe there was a long line at check-out or something? Because Mr. Tsosie decided to race out of the store pushing his shopping cart.

He was chased by security guard Anthony Yazzie, Jr.

Yazzie caught up to Tsosie but the suspected shoplifter refused to obey verbal commands. Yazzie threatened to use his Taser but Tsosie still tried to flee.

Yazzie shot Tsosie with his Taser and then he – and security guard Michael Singer – handcuffed the suspect.

That’s when Officer Johnson arrived. As he attempted to get to the bottom of the situation, an angry Tsosie spat on the two security guards and continued to curse at them.

Johnson called for an ambulance to check on Tsosie. As they waited for the ambulance Tsosie also spat on Johnson.

Tsosie claimed he had AIDS and told the officer that now he did, too.

(AIDS isn’t spread through saliva.)

Believe it or not, that was the easy part of the arrest.

Once in the backseat of Johnson’s cruiser, Tsosie reached into the back of his pants and proceeded to spread feces inside the car.

Johnson took the suspect to Gallup Indian Medical Center to be checked out. There, Tsosie remained unruly; cussing and verbally harassing the staff and shouting at elderly patients.

After his previous antics, Tsosie suddenly realized that he had poop on his hands. He began to wipe his hands on the hospital seats.

After police told Tsosie to stop the potty-mouthed suspect attempted to take down his pants and defecate in a trash can in the middle of the waiting room!

For all his antics Tsosie was charged with two counts of battery, one count of disorderly conduct and larceny (less that $500).

The merchandise in the shopping cart totaled $484.16.