Cowboy Up with Legends!

Have a passion for classic western films, TV, music, and heritage? Well all this week the 19th annual Western Legends Roundup is happening in Kanab. You can ride on a wagon train and enjoy music, food and shows all inspired by the western heritage that occurred in Kanab.

Some guest appearances include Western film legends, Clint Walker, Mariette Hartley, Neil Summers and Stan Ivar. All those stars will be in attendance for the annual dinner and breakfast with the stars event.

The Kansas City Barbeque society is also holding a backyard barbeque contest. There will also be a Western street fair and barn dances.

Along with all the cowboys and cowgirls, there will be live musical performances from The Bellamy Brothers and Australian Country star Roo Arcus.

The Roundup continues through Saturday so if you’ve ever aspiration’s to be a cowboy head to Kanab for your chance.

For more information Please visit the Roundup’s website, https://www.westernlegendsroundup.com/.